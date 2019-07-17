January 8, 1934 ~ July 12, 2019
Ronald Edwin Garner passed away on the evening of July 12, 2019, at the George E. Wahlen Ogden Veterans Home.
Ron was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to Edwin Tolman Garner and Rebecca Magdalene Carlsen. After attending Murray High School, he enlisted in the Navy (1952-1956) serving during the Korean War conflict. Returning home after his deployment, he began working at Hill Air Force Base as an inspector. He stayed there for most of his working career, retiring after 40 years.
Ron lived most of his adult life in Ogden, Utah where he loved taking long daily walks with his dogs. He was very much a dog lover and rescued all of his animals from the animal shelter, especially taking ones that were about to be put down.
He loved to visit cities along the Wasatch front and would do so driving his cars or on public transportation, riding the buses to the end of their line and back. He was an avid reader and loved Al Jolson music and singing, Bob Hope and Abbot and Costello movies, meatball sub sandwiches and dough nuts. One of his favorite pastimes was collecting, anything and everything, especially old cars.
Ron is survived by his brother, James A. (Karen) Garner of Bountiful, sister Charlene G. (Kent) Coleman of North Ogden, brother R. Dale (Teresa) Gardner of Blanding, sister-in-law Janice S. Garner of Bountiful, many nieces and nephews, and his beloved black lab Paula.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father Mark R. Gardner, step-mother Iris F. Garner, his sister Shirley Garner Gifford and her husband Frank, brother Kenneth E. Garner and two nephews, John W. Garner and Craig Gifford.
There will be a viewing at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., on Friday, July 19, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. followed at 11:30 a.m. by a graveside service at the Ben Lomond Cemetery, North Ogden with military honors accorded.
A special thanks to all of the staff at the George E. Wahlen Veterans Center who provided such kind and thoughtful care to Ron over the years. You brightened his days.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: