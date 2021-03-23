Ronald Fowers
April 19, 1934 ~ March 19, 2021
Just like a harvest that finally came and as the fields leave the dew. A life well lived leaves legacy, a life created from what he grew. Ronald Fowers has been called home to tend the fields above. To join his wife Mary Jo, son Mark, and others he had come to love.
Ronald Fowers passed away Friday, March 19, 2021. He was born April 19, 1934 to Leslie Gilbert Fowers and Harriet "Hattie" Griffin.
Ronald married his wife Mary Jo on November 19, 1965 in the Salt Lake Temple. Together, they established their roots in Hooper on his family's original homestead.
Ronald was an employee at Hill Air Force Base, but his true calling was in farming. He was a part of the fourth generation to farm in the same place of his ancestors. Ronald was very knowledgeable in working with tractors, cultivating fields of crops, and mentoring his sons to follow in his footsteps. Farming was his biggest passion; many could find Ronald walking his fields pondering ways he could improve his harvest.
Along with farming, Ronald also treasured antiques and vintage mementos. Ronald found meaning in saving things from the past to remember forever.
Throughout his 86 years of life, Ronald became a husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
Ronald survived by his sister Erma, and his children: Michelle Schneider, Scott Fowers (Tracy), Thane Fowers (Jody), Kathy Smith (Josh), 13 grandchildren, and one great grandchild.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Harriet, his wife Mary Jo, son Mark, and two brothers Herbert and Leslie (Clair) Fowers.
We are thankful for all of those who cared for Ronald in his final days.
A Graveside service will be held for family and friends at the Hooper Cemetery, 5290 South 6300 West on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 11 a.m.
"I'd give my best day of farming for one more day with you."
Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Roy Mortuary.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindquistmortuary.com