Ronald Harold Erwin
1934 ~ 2020
Ronald Harold Erwin, 86 passed away in Farmington, Utah on January 9, 2021 of causes incident to age.
Ron was born in Ogden, Utah on February 28, 1934 to Helen and Perry Erwin. He grew up in Ogden and attended Ogden City Schools.
Ron married Thelma (Peggie) Loveday in 1957, and they made their home in Layton, Utah. He raised a stepdaughter, Sondra. Peggie passed in 1991, and Sondra passed in 2010.
He then married Rae Miles in 1993 and moved to Hooper, Utah, where he was welcomed by her 5 children, and 19 grandchildren. Rae passed in 2014.
Ron worked as a machinist with the Union Pacific Railroad for over 30 years.
He enjoyed camping, fishing, photography, traveling to foreign countries, and square dancing at the Wild Bunch Square Dance Club with his wife, Rae.
He was a lifelong Democrat and actively participated in many political campaigns.
He is preceded in death by first wife, Peggie, his second wife, Rae, stepdaughter, Sondra, and 4 siblings. He is survived by his sister, LaRayne Harris of Fallon, Nevada, step children, step grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Ron, affectionately known as Ronnie, was loved by many. He had a sense of unquenchable adventure, which was not stopped by the limitations of his age. He was always smiling and had a quick witted, funny comment even in the most difficult of circumstances. He knew how to make people feel loved!
A graveside service will be held at Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd, Ogden, UT on Friday, January 15, 2021 at 2:00PM.
The family would like to thank the caregivers of Legacy House in Farmington for their love and support of Ron.