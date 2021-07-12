Ronald Jay Gale
January 12, 1965 - July 4, 2021
Ronald Jay Gale passed peacefully at home in West Haven, Utah July 4, 2021, surrounded by his loving wife and children. Ron was born January 12, 1965 to Russell Gale and Romanita Gale. He bravely fought Pancreatic Cancer for 2 1/2 years. Ron attended and graduated in 1983 from Ogden High School. He also enrolled at Ogden-Weber Applied Technology College where he excelled in Machining, Blueprint Reading 1 & 11, and Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerance. He was currently employed at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Ron served in the United States Naval Reserves, with pride, from August 1987 to August 1995, in which he was honorably discharged. Ron had a passion for life. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather and loved his family very much. He was so kind and generous and his legacy will continue through the University of Utah body donation. In his words "If I can help one person in regards to cancer research, then it is worth it". A huge thank you to Huntsman Cancer Center and Inspirational Home Health & Hospice for their compassion and care for Ron. Ron always said he would rather make a friend than an enemy. He had many, many good friends. Ron loved to golf with his friends and went often, ending the day laughing and telling stories with them at Steiney's. He loved the Utah Utes football games and had season tickets. He and Terri enjoyed going together. Ron is survived by his wife, Terri Gale, children, Courtney Gale (Ryan), Kristen Allred (Matt), Tyler Mitchell (Melissa), LeeAnn Tenney (Brent) and Daniel Mitchell. He is also survived by his sister, Mona Gale and 14 grandchildren who he adored. He is preceded in death by his Mother and Father. Per Ron's request we will be honoring him with a Memorial Golf Tournament in the Spring of 2022 with all proceeds to go towards Huntsman Cancer Center.
"I love you more...."