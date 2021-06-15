Ronald Lane Bergen
Ron Bergen passed away peacefully in his home June 8, 2021, at the age of 85.
Ron was born March 21, 1936, in Mesa, AZ, to LaVour (Rudy) and Prilla Shill Bergen. He graduated from Ogden High School in 1954, served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Uruguay and Paraguay, and later served in the Army National Guard.
Ron followed his childhood passion for art by obtaining a Master's degree in Fine Arts and received many accolades for his paintings and ceramics, including placing ninth in the Artists in Watercolour International Competition. He loved to share his talents with anyone and will be remembered as a favorite teacher who inspired many students. He actively continued to paint and to make pottery until his passing.
In addition to his enthusiasm for art, Ron enjoyed whitewater rafting, running, playing softball and racquetball, and spending time with family. He faithfully served in many Church callings throughout his life.
He is survived by his children Ronald Bergen Jr., Sara Hobbs (Justin), Ryan Bergen (Alissa), Jon Bergen, and Becca Dawson (Colby), and his 10 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his two brothers, Robert and Larry; and his daughter Marie.
Funeral services will be held June 19, 2021, at 11:00 AM at 532 S Greenfield Rd, Mesa, AZ, with viewing and visitation 9:30-10:30 AM. The interment will be held June 23, 2021, at 11:00 AM at the Washington Heights Memorial Park in Ogden, UT. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Bueler Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to The Council for Art Education or your preferred charity.