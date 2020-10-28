Ronald Mellinger
August 20, 1938 ~ October 16, 2020
Ronald Mellinger, 82 of Roy Utah, passed away peacefully October 16, 2020 at the George E. Wahlen Veterans home. He was interned at the Utah State Veterans Memorial Park in Bluffdale, Utah.
Ron was born in Allentown PA on August 20, 1938. He married Bette Renninger on September 26, 1964 in Allentown, PA. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He served in the Army for 4 years and then an additional 18 years in the Air Force. Ron was an avid outdoorsman who loved camping and hunting in the mountains and would sit for hours watching the wildlife. He loved all animals great, small and everything in between. In his early years Ron loved to travel and see the world, later in life he liked being close to home, reading a book and enjoying the peace and quiet. One of Ron's favorite places at home was on the couch with a book in hand, a puppy curled up next to him and watching the birds out the front window. He was wickedly smart, unearthly logical and loved dearly by friends and family.
Ronald is survived by his wife Better Mellinger and his sons Earl Mellinger and Brian Mellinger and four grandchidren.