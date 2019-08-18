October 2, 1942 ~ August 14, 2019
Ronald Norman Peterson, 76, passed away on August 14, 2019, in Ogden, Utah. He was born in Ogden on October 2, 1942, to Norman Fred and Lucille Peterson.
Ronald graduated from Ogden High School. He married DeAnne Hathaway on September 28, 1968.
Ronald joined the military at a young age, serving in the U.S. Army for four years with one tour in Korea. He retired from Parsons Ready Mix after 35 years of service there.
Ronald was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Ronald loved to ride his Harleys. He won many awards at local car shows for his 1969 El Camino. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and pretty much anything outdoors.
Dad, love you and will miss you always.
Ronald is survived by his children, Joseph Peterson, Lorri Carter, Barbara (Kent) Wintle, Ronald (Mada) Peterson, Jr., Tondi (Richard) McNeeley; two brothers; and one sister. He also leaves behind his beloved dog Bonnie.
He is preceded in death by his wife DeAnne Peterson, his parents, and three siblings.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th St., Ogden, UT, at 2:00 p.m., with a viewing from 1:00 ? 1:45 p.m. There will also be a viewing Monday, August 19, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Interment will be following the service at the West Warren Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: