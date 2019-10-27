Ronald Paul Jones, 66, passed away on October 19, 2019. Ron was born May 2, 1953, in Ogden, Utah to Clarence Jones and Rose Granato. He married Bonnie Jones and later divorced.
Ron cherished every moment with his family and grandchildren. He loved hunting and fishing. He loved working with wood as a long-time carpenter.
He is survived by his children: Jerimie (Ann) Jones, Wendy Jones (Jason Hill), Brandi Wisemon, (Dan Robbins), Travis Jones, recently observed son Anthony, sister Eileen Allphin and seven grandchildren.
The family will meet with friends on Monday, October 28, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd.
