Ronald R. Taysom
June 5, 1931 ~ May 26, 2021
Ronald R. Taysom of Ogden, 89, passed away on May 26, 2021, due to complications related to a stroke, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on June 5, 1931, in Woodville, Idaho, a town homesteaded by his grandfathers Taysom and Hammer. He was the 10th child of Henry C. and Geneva Hammer Taysom. He graduated from Shelly High School in 1949.
Ronald enjoyed sports and excelled in track and field. He won the Brigham Young University Invitational Track and Field Meet for junior high schools in the 100-yard dash and set a record. He was the Idaho High School state champion in the 100-yard and 220-yard dashes in 1949 and ran for Idaho State University. He married Arlene Stokes in 1953, and their vows were later solemnized in Utah Logan Temple. He served in the Army Reserve and Utah National Guard.
He worked as a brick mason for more than 40 years. An active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he served in many callings, including bishop and stake presidency counselor. He and his wife served as ordinance workers in the Utah Ogden Temple. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Ronald is survived by his children and their spouses, Pam and Noel Hyde, Penny and Kevin Puzey, Paul and Sonja Taysom, Kathy Rueckert, and Ted and Danielle Taysom; 23 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene; two children, Nancy and Karen; two grandchildren, Matthew Puzey and Michelle Taysom; and one great-grandchild, Karmyn Puzey.
Funeral Services will be held on his 90th birthday, Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.