January 30, 1937 ~ February 27, 2020
Ronald S. Pierce, 83, passed away on February 27, 2020. He was born on January 30, 1937 to Samuel S. Pierce and Bernice E. Kenney in Ogden, UT.
Ron served in the US Army from 1956 to 1959. He retired from American Linen. Ron had great memories and enjoyed his time as a member of the Weber County Sheriff's Mounted Posse.
Ronald is survived by his wife Judy; children, Sheryl (Craig) Stoddard, Idaho; Cindy (Joe) Powasnik, California; daughter-in-law Natisha Pierce, Utah; 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; and brother Ken (Mary Ann) Miller, Utah.
He was preceded in death by his son Ronald S. Pierce Jr., and his parents.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Mountain View Health Services for the kind and loving care they have given Ron during the last months of his life.
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Ogden Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2185 Taylor Avenue. Friends may visit with family from 9:45 to 10 10:45 a.m. at the church.
