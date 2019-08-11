Ronald Stuart Draney

November 8, 1941 ~ August 3, 2019
Ronald was a loving father, step-father, grandpa, husband and all-around friend to many, teacher of many things, overflowing with vast knowledge and always full of patience.
Ronald S. Draney, we all loved you so very much; sometimes unsaid, but always felt and always greatly appreciated. You will be missed more than you will ever know.
Ron passed away suddenly Saturday night, August 3, 2019. He was born November 8, 1941, in Ogden, UT to Rulon and Jennie Draney. He graduated from Ben Lomond High School in 1959. He also attended Weber State University for 3 years.
He was a High Priest in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Ron worked at Hill Air Force Base for 27 years in the Minuteman Missile Program, etc. He retired and started his own company, B & D Pest Control Inc in Ogden, UT back in 1990. His company was a huge asset to many private companies including Thiokol, Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center in Salt Lake City and numerous building contractors, mortgage companies, banks, and private citizens that required pest control, damp-proofing, pre-treats, snow plowing, etc.
Ron had a tremendous amount of love for all animals. He loved flying his airplane, deep-sea fishing, camping, hunting, and 4-wheeling and above all, he loved spending time with his family and he adored his five children, 14 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Ron married the love of his life Mary Grace Osborne on July 25, 1992. They both brought children into the marriage. Together they have five children: Kelly Cragun (Roger), Brent Draney, Spencer Jayson Draney (Alesha), Kristen Strebel (Jeff) and Andrew Osborne (Michele).
Per Ron's request, there will be no viewing or funeral service.
Arrangements under the direction of Leavitt's Mortuary.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: