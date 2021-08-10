RONALD THOMAS NISTLER SR
June 6,1939 - August 4, 2021
Ron passed away at home on Wednesday, August 4th at the age of 82. Ron was born June 6th, 1939 to Joseph and Dora Nistler.
Ron loved the outdoors and for many years he was an avid hunter, fisherman, rock hound and farmer.
Ron married Patricia Marie Fowler, his wife of 64 years in 1956.
Together they had many adventures, ups and downs.
They were each other's strength through it all.
Ronald was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and stayed strong in his faith until the end.
2 Timothy 4:7 I have fought the fine faith, I have run the race to the finish, I have observed the faith.
He is preceded in death by his father Joseph, mother Dora, brother William and son Richard.
He is survived by his wife Patricia, sons Tom and Brad and daughters BillieJo and Jenny.
11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Private service for family on August 18, 2021