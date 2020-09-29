RONALD W. INKLEY
May 12, 1929 - September 25, 2020
Ogden, Utah-Ronald Walter Inkley 91, passed away on September 25th, 2020 incident to age.
Ron was born on Mother's Day, May 12, 1929 in Salt Lake City to Walter B. and Helen Mackay Inkley. He graduated from East High School and immediately started his own photographic store in Salt Lake City, which was the beginning of Inkley's Inc., a camera store business that operated as many as 29 stores in 4 mountain states; and ultimately sold the Company in 1996 after 49 years in business. Ron continued with another business, Photographic Research Organization, headquartered in Fairfield, Connecticut, that he became a part of in its embryo formation in 1960, and eventually became President for 13 years and an advisor for an additional 20 years. He stayed active in that organization until he was 86 years old. He, along with his son Mat, also operated The Imaging Depot in downtown Ogden just blocks from where he had one of his original Inkley's locations.
One day in 1954, a sweet brunette walked into his Ogden store to buy a Viewmaster, and that was the beginning of a beautiful friendship and a wedding with Ethal Zaugg Inkley, on April 20, 1956, which was solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple in 1960, and has lasted for 64 years.
He served in many capacities in the military, community, church and government. He was called into the Korean war in 1950 where he was in combat for 9 months as an artillery forward observer. The next opportunity found him in the Utah State Legislature for two terms in 1967.
In 1974 he was recruited to run for the U S House of Representatives, not to win, but to run the best race he could against democrat Rep Gunn McKay who held the office for many years. He helped raise money for the McKay Dee Hospital, Boy Scouts of America, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and was President of the United Way of Northern Utah. He was a member of Ogden Rotary for 28 years.
Ron was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, holding a variety of positions with some great men and women. He always got his home teaching done the first of the month.
Ron loved flying and had been a private pilot, trained under the old GI Bill. He traveled extensively for business, and with Ethal and the family. Maui was his favorite place and spent nearly ten years of his life there.
He is survived by his wife Ethal, son Mathew (Shanna), daughter Deborah Summers (Curtis), granddaughters Makena, Natalie, and Samantha Inkley, Madison and MaKylee McBride, and Gracee Summers; and grandsons Andrew Inkley, Jace McBride, and Broc and Luke Summers. He is also survived by his brothers Lowell (Kathleen) Inkley, Dale (Debbie) Inkley and sister-in-law Jeannie Matheson Inkley (Grant). He was preceded in death by his daughter Tamara who passed away in 1974, parents Walter and Helen Inkley and brother Grant Mackay Inkley.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 at 1:30p at the Weber Heights Stake Center at 1401 Country Hills in Ogden. Friends may visit with family on Friday, October 2nd from 5:30 to 8:30 pm at Myers Mortuary (845 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT), or from 12:00 to 1:10pm at the Weber Heights Stake Center prior to the funeral at 1:30pm. Burial will be at Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd, with military honors.
The funeral will be live streamed the day of the service at www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the LDS Humanitarian Fund or a charity of your choice.