Ronald W. Shupe
Dec. 2, 1944 - Sept. 16, 2020
Ronald William Shupe, Age 75, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 16 2020. He was born on Dec. 2, 1944 in Liverpool England. He came to Utah in 1946 and remained here.
He will finally be rejoining the love of his life, Mary Ann Michell, who preceded him in death, and he missed greatly. He was also preceded in death by his Father John W Shupe, his Mother Muriel Blackwell Young, and 1 Brother Alan Shupe. Ron loved hunting and fishing and spending time in the mountains. He is survived by his children Ronald W "Bill" (Tracy) Shupe Jr., Rhonda (BJ) Shupe, Sara Shupe, Shantell (Jim) Higgins, Tammy Griffith, and Carl (Tori) McBride, 2 Brothers Royal Shupe (Carolyn), David Shupe, and 1 sister, Lois Nicol, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A celebration of Life luncheon will be held in his honor Sat, Sept. 26, 2020 at the Corrine City park in Corrine UT. from 11 am to 2 pm. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Rest in peace dad; We love you.
