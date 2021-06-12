Ronda Lou Carlin
August 11, 1951 - May 25, 2021
On May 25, 2021, Ronda Lou Carlin, 69, of Ogden, Utah reunited with her husband, Wayne. Ronda was born on August 11, 1951, in Tremonton, Utah, to Rodney Miles and Valoy (Fluff) Taylor, the 2nd of 5 children. She grew up in Yost, Utah with her sister Loralee The family later moved to Plain City, Utah where Ronda and Loralee with the rest of her 3 siblings were born and raised.
Ronda passed away peacefully at her home of Pancreatic Cancer, with her family at her side in the early evening of May 25. She endured many health challenges, especially late in life. Her example of Strength and Courage will long be remembered.
Ronda was a very Kind-hearted woman and always cared for others, especially her children and grandchildren, and would give the shirt off her back to anyone she came in contact with, that needed one. In her many roles of wife, mother, grandma, daughter, sister, aunt, great aunt, cousin, 2nd mom, good friend. She made all feel welcomed, needed and accepted. Spending time with Ronda always lifted your heart and left you feeling like you were 'her favorite'.
Ronda is survived by her children, Stacie (Casey) Kelley, Blake (Kayse) Carlin, Charlee (Brook); her beloved grandchildren, Matt (Stanley), Trae (Petey), Aydreyn (Minnie), BreaAnn (Bootsie), Allyce (Loving), Zander (Sweetness). Ronda's Sister, Whom she had a very close relationship with her whole life Loralee (Phil) Black, brother, Jeff (Vicki) Taylor, Sisters Penny (Bud) Bowden, Tonya Browne and her Mother Valoy "Fluff" Taylor. One of Ronda's signatures in life was giving a nickname to everyone she came in contact with. Ronda also had many nieces and nephews that she adored and of course had their own nicknames as well.
She was preceded in death by her Husband Wayne C Carlin, Dad Rodney M Taylor, Granddaughter BreaAnn B Carlin, Great Granddaughter Phoenix Ally Summers.
Special Thanks to the Intermountain Homecare and Hospice Team, Dr. Haslem and his Team, All of the many other Dept at Mckay Dee that were in our lives, Hospice RN Julie, Hospice Chaplain Monique.Ronda will be missed by all. Upon her request there will be no services.
