Ronda Myers Cook
December 8, 1951 - June 28, 2021
Ronda Myers Cook (69) passed away peacefully in her home on June 28, 2021, after battling that 'C' word, she did not like to talk about, for 18+ years. Ronda was born in Ogden, Utah on December 8, 1951 to her wonderful parents Glen H. Myers and Dolores Anderson Myers. She completed the family of four with her older sister, Renae. Her mom's sister, Shelley (just 10 months older than Ronda), was like another sister and a lifelong friend.
Ronda served as her Senior Class Secretary and graduated from Ben Lomond High School in 1970. She and her husband Brent began dating the summer before she started high school, when she was only 15. Five and a half years later they were married just after Brent graduated from Weber State University. They soon moved to Casa Grande, Arizona where he got his first job, as an analytical engineer.
To say they "married their best friend," is quite an understatement! While they enjoyed separate interests and activities they were never more content than when they were together, usually holding hands. Their love story has spanned more than 54 years.
They spent six years living in Arizona before moving back to Utah with their 17-month-old son, Spencer, and their beautiful 3-day old daughter, Jenny.
They lived in married student housing at the University of Utah for two years, while Brent earned his B.S. in chemical engineering. They settled in West Jordan, where they raised their family for the next 14 years. Eventually they built their forever home in South Jordan. Ronda was blessed to make eternal friends and happy memories everywhere she lived.
While Brent has been the official coach for dozens of girls soccer teams over the last 30+ years, Ronda has been the unofficial team mother. She loved watching Brent coach, and made it a point to learn the names, strengths, and struggles of each girl on the team. She was a fixture on the sidelines at all the games.
Ronda's rolls, brownies, carrot cake and vanilla ice cream have blessed many lives and taste buds over the years. While the recipes will live on, the finished product will never taste quite as good as hers.
Ronda was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served with all her heart in many capacities including: ward Young Women and Primary President, and as a counselor in her ward and stake Relief Society presidencies. Her favorite calling by far was that of visiting teacher! She was able to connect with women that others couldn't. She blessed their lives in innumerable ways, and in turn she gained many dear friends.
In 1986 Ronda gave the gift of life to her dad when she donated a kidney to him. Her gift prolonged his life by 33 years, and she became a marvelous advocate for organ donation.
Ronda loved children and had a special way of connecting with them and making them feel loved. She ran her own preschool and babysat many children with whom she maintained relationships as they grew into adults. The ones she loved to spend time with the most were her nine grandchildren: Tavinder, Clairen, Relle, Taggart, Violet and Sutton Cook, and Addi, Brogen and Essi Astle.
She was preceded in death by her infant son, Tyler Matthew; parents, Glen and Dolores Myers; father-in-law, Richard Cook; and her grandparents, Lyman and Violet Anderson and Cloyd and Nona Myers.
She is survived by her forever love, Brent; son Spencer and Heather Cook and daughter Jenny and Sheldon Astle; sister, Renae and Craig Woods; mother-in-law, Darlene Cook; and aunt, Shelley and Bill Hart.
Services will be held Tuesday, July 6 at noon at Larkin Mortuary, 3688 W 12600 S in Riverton. A viewing will be held just before from 10:30-11:30 am.
A viewing will be held the night before, Monday July 5 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Larkin Mortuary in Riverton. Interment will be at the Ogden City Cemetery at 2:00 pm.
Those wishing to watch the service via Zoom may do so by visiting www.larkinmortuary.com
In lieu of flowers, please support organ donation via Donor Connect: