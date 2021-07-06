Ronda Myers Cook
1951 - 2021
Ronda Myers Cook (69) passed away peacefully at her home on June 28, 2021, after battling that 'C' word, for over 18 years. Ronda was born in Ogden, December 8, 1951 to wonderful parents Glen H. Myers & Dolores Anderson Myers. She completed their family with her older sister, Renae (Woods). She graduated from Ben Lomond in 1970 and married her forever love Brent Cook in 1972. They had two children. Full obituary at https://www.larkinmortuary.com/obituary/view/ronda-myers-cook-09. Services at noon today at Larkin Mortuary in Riverton. Interment at the Ogden City Cemetery at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers please support Organ Donation via Donor Connect: https://www.donorconnect.life/get-involved/contribute/