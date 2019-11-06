August 23, 1935 ~ October 31, 2019
Ronnie Fuhriman (Sir Mergatroid Ringwald Fernointner, self proclaimed) sadly passed away on October 31, 2019. He was born on August 23, 1935 in Ogden, Utah.
He is the son of Rulon and Verde Fuhriman, who preceded him in death as well as his wife, Nellie Fuhriman and son, Rulon Fuhriman
He was a very hard working man who strived on keeping his business (Ace Grading & Landscaping) as well as his storage sheds (Fuhriman & Fuhriman), that his brother Laural and him, had built together.
He took pride in everything he did and was a family man whole heartedly, especially towards his grandkids and great-grandkids
He is survived by his grandkids: Natosha (PJ), Rayce (Shawntae), Ryver and Skyla, along with his brothers, Laural and Victor, and sister, Sharon, and many great-grandkids.
We will be having a Celebration of Life and pot luck on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 975 Wall Ave, Ogden, Utah 84404.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: