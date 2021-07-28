Ronnie Wells Widdison
December 4, 1976 ~ July 21, 2021
Our loving husband, father, son, brother and friend tragically left his family and went back to live with his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
Ronnie was born December 4, 1976 in Ogden, Utah to Rex and Diana Widdison. He has six siblings, his twin Randy, Stacie, Heidi, Justin, Shelly and AJ.
Growing up he loved to play baseball and was coached by his parents. At a young age he and his twin learned to work hard, side by side with their father, in their family tile business. With this trade, he was able to support his family and also serve many others.
Ronnie graduated from Fremont High School in 1995. After graduation he served a full time mission in Lima Peru East. He loved his mission and it influenced the rest of his life. He later returned to Peru with his wife to serve a humanitarian mission.
Ronnie married his best friend, Jackie Wayment, on August 12, 1998 in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they raised a beautiful family of six children, Mason, Mitchell, Hank, Jack, Jill and Josie. Ronnie's family was always his first priority and his favorite place in the world was home.
Ronnie graduated from Weber State University and then attended pharmacy school at Idaho State University. He graduated with his Doctor of Pharmacy degree and went on to work in several different pharmacies. He also consulted for nursing homes around the state. Recently he fulfilled a career dream of purchasing his own pharmacy in Thayne, Wyoming and relocated his family there just two weeks ago.
Ronnie enjoyed running and finished a number of marathon races. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hiker and fisher. He coached his boys' baseball teams for many years and loved being involved in all of his children's lives. He was a loyal BYU fan and bought season tickets for the family each year.
He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities. Service was his passion and he touched many lives by following promptings he got from the Holy Ghost. He especially enjoyed sharing the gospel with others. He loved associating with people and wanted them to share in his happiness. His gospel treasure was the Book of Mormon and he read it faithfully every day.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his grandparents on both sides and his younger brother Justin. He is survived by his wife, Jackie Widdison, his children, Mason, Mitchell, Hank, Jack, Jill and Josie, his parents, Rex and Diana Widdison and his siblings Randy and (Joni) Widdison, Stacy and (Korey) Rundquist, Heidi and (Randy) Russell, Shelly and (Shayden) Bertagnolli, Aaron Jacob (AJ) and (Maili) Widdison, his in-laws Terry and Kathy Wayment and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the Ogden Utah West Stake Center, 2200 South 4300 West. The family will meet with friends Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Stake Center.
Interment, Hooper Cemetery.
The family wishes to express profound gratitude for the immense outpouring of love and service by so many who have touched their lives.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindquistmortuary.com