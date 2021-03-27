Ronny Lee Brandenburg, Age 65
December 11, 1956 - March, 20, 2021
Birthplace: Independence, Kansas - Dec 11, 1956
Residence and place of death: Ogden, Utah - Mar, 20, 2021
Life's Accomplishments: Ron was confirmed and an Eagle Scout, and very active in his early life at Elim Lutheran Church. He was a proud Marine, and Journeyman Carpenter.
His Life: Ron was an amazingly giving man that was always there to assist in any way possible. He loved his family and especially his grandchildren and was always involved in fishing and camping with his family. He was a dedicated Chicago's Bears fan. He was an all-around wonderful man, and we will all miss him dearly.
He is survived by: His Mother, Ursula Brandenburg, his Brothers, Bryan, Lynn, Blair, and all their children. His Son, Robert Brandenburg, and children Tesia and Rowdy Brandenburg, and Tye Aguilar. His Daughter Jennifer Gates and her children Nathaniel and Vanessa.
Life's Interests: Ron loved football, hunting, fishing, and anything outdoors with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Services: Elim Lutheran Church 575 23rd Street Ogden, Utah
11:00 a.m. Monday, March 29, 2021