Rosa Alicia Dial
September 27, 1943 ~ February 16, 2021
Rosa Alicia Dial, 77, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at her home.
She was born September 27, 1943 in Hidalgo, Mexico to Julio Garcia and Laurentina Lopez.
On November 9, 1986, Rosa married Randy D. Dial in Elko, Nevada.
She was a member of St. Rose and St. Mary Catholic Church.
She loved sewing, gardening and spending time with her children and grand-children.
Rosa is survived by her husband, Randy; their children, Alex Fuentes, Eloy Fuentes, Jerry Fuentes, Ruben Fuentes, Felix Dial, Eddie Dial and Patricia Olesky; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one brother, John Garcia and one sister, Anita Garcia.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Martha, Angie, Ruby and brother, Julio Jr.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 4050 South 3900 West, West Haven. The family will meet with friends Monday, February 22nd from 6 to 8 p.m., with Rosary at 7 p.m., at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South.
Interment, Clearfield City Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindquistmortuary.com