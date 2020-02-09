July 2, 1927 ~ February 4, 2020
Rosa Juliette McEachern Harvey was born on July 2, 1927, in Columbus, GA and passed away on February 4, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother and three great-grandsons. She is survived by her loving children, Brenda Lynn, Scott (Janet) Earl, Barclay (Denise) Earl, Marsha (Russ) Eatchel and two stepchildren, Mike (Debbie) Harvey and Susan (Steve) Gunn. 14 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
As a true Southern Belle from Alabama, she moved to Utah in her late teens as a WWII bride. She later retired to Florida, and spent her time at her favorite beaches, Saint George Island and Mexico Beach. She moved back to Utah 10 years ago to be near her children.
She was a devout Christian and spread the word of God with everyone she met. She had a beautiful voice; she sang on many special occasions and in her church choir for many years.
We would like to thank Encompass Hospice and Fairfield Village for all of the compassion and love they showed our mother.
A Visitation will be held at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street Ogden, Utah on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 (Noon) p.m. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Utah Food Bank. Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.
