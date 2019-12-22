September 22, 1927 ~ December 17, 2019
Rosalie Bybee Garner, our beloved mother, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great- great grandmother passed away on December 17, 2019.
She was born on September 22, 1927, to Joseph Orin Bybee and May Lawson Grix in Ogden, Utah. She graduated from Weber High School and then went on to work at Proudfit Sporting Goods as a secretary.
She married George Evan Garner on April 17, 1947, in the Salt Lake LDS Temple, and was an active member of the church and served in many callings.
She spent 10 years working for I.R.S. and in 1972 enjoyed retirement. She and dad spent their winters in Littlefield, Arizona and their spring and summers in Uintah.
Mom loved genealogy, golfing, baking and playing games with family and friends. She was a member of The Daughters of the Utah Pioneers.
The focus of her life was family. Never has a mother loved her posterity more than Rosalie loved hers. She always put the needs of others before her own. She was always a true disciple of Christ and followed his example.
Mom had an amazing memory and never missed a birthday or anniversary. Her family has fond memories of fun gatherings and picking raspberries at their home in Uintah. Mom and Dad loved Uintah and had many wonderful friends there. In their later years, they moved to Kaysville. Here too, everyone loved them.
The last years of her life were spent at Apple Village, a wonderful care center above Hobbs Pond in Layton. She brought a ray of sunshine to all of the residents and workers. Rosie as she was known at the center, was a delight to all of those around her.
She is survived by one brother, Reid Bybee, Uintah; and her children: Wayne (Vicki) Garner, Kaysville; Randy (Patty) Garner, North Ogden; Jan Reid (Denise) Garner, Perry; Justin (Lisa) Garner, Sandy; Ronda (Boyd) Bateman, Kaysville. She has 19 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild, and another on the way.
Although, we will miss her dearly, we are happy for her joyful reunion with Dad and others who have preceded her in death. The legacy she created has left a deep impact on the world. She truly lived a life full of love.
We would like to thank Apple Village care works and Tendercare Hospice for their compassionate care during these last few weeks of mom's declining health.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Uintah 1st Ward Chapel, 6660 South 1775 East, Uintah, Utah.
Family and friends may gather on Friday, December 27, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary of Layton, 250 North Fairfield Road, and from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be at Uintah Town Cemetery next to dad.
Condolences may be sent to: