Rosemary Margret Irwin
1921 - 2021
Rosemary Margret Robinson Irwin, 99, passed February 18, 2021, just 2 months short of her 100th birthday. She was born April 19, 1921 in Salt Lake City to Rosa Maria Spahn and George Francis Robinson. She graduated from St. Joseph grade school and Ogden High School's first graduating class.
She was a devout member of the Catholic Church where she taught Boy Scouts.
Rosemary married Walter Edward Irwin in Cheyenne, WY July 2, 1947. They enjoyed rock hounding together and were members of the Golden Spike Rock and Gem Club. She also made porcelain dolls and crocheted various items to donate to the South Ogden Senior Center. She worked as a lunch lady at South Ogden Jr. High and Bonneville High.
Her home was always open to care for family and friends. She was a loving, strong and caring example for all.
She is survived by her children Susan May, Joan Falk (Ken) and Clark Irwin; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands Jack Olsen; Walter Irwin; daughter Janet Santangelo; son Paul Irwin (his wife Emma Lou and their son Chad).
Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 514 24th St. with a viewing prior at the church from 10 to 10:50 a.m. Interment, Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch.
Special thanks to the CNS Hospice Team and Myers Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com