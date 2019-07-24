June 4, 1922 ~ July 18, 2019
Rosemary McFarland Gould Schoppe, 97, left this earth to be with her Heavenly Father on July 18, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in her Grandmother's home in Wilson Lane, Weber County on June 4, 1922. Her parents were Drucilla Louisa Holmes and Archibald John McFarland.
She married Arnold Eugene (Gene) Gould in the Salt Lake City Temple on January 21, 1942. They had three wonderful children. He passed away February 15, 1971.
She has been employed as a Secretary at the Civil Service Commission in Ogden, Utah, Vega Aircraft Company in Burbank, California, First Security Bank, Weber State College, and Ogden Temple. She retired from Internal Revenue Service.
She married William (Bill) Charles Gerth Schoppe on May 7, 1976. They were members of the Valley View Baptist Church. Bill passed away September 5, 2010.
She is survived by her children: Richard Gould (Sue), Susan Gould Smith, Joseph Gould (Sharon), five grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren. Stepsons: Charles Schoppe (Peggy) and David Schoppe (deceased) (Pam), six step-grandchildren, nine step-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister Luanne M. Fortie. Preceding her in death were her parents, two brothers, two sisters, one great-grandson, three step-sons, and both her husbands.
Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 S. Washington Blvd., South Ogden, Utah.
We would like to thank Envision Home Health (Jennifer) and all hospice staff especially Amber and all Lotus Park Assisted Living staff especially Tammie for their loving care.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
