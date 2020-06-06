April 8, 1924 ~ May 21, 2020
Ross Edwin Williams, 96, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020, at his home in South Ogden, Utah. Ross was born April 8, 1924, in Salt Lake City to Henry Williams and Rildah Jane Sessions. He was the youngest of three children. Ross grew up on a small farm in West Layton, graduated from Davis High School and obtained an associate degree from Weber State. He met the love of his life, Blanch Rogerson at the Berthana roller-skating rink, and were married on June 12, 1944 in the Salt Lake Temple. They were married for 66 years.
Ross served in the U.S. Navy in World War II in the Pacific theater. After receiving an honorable discharge from the Navy, he went on to have a successful career as Base Housing Officer and later retired from Hill Air Force Base.
Ross and Blanch built a home in Kaysville, where they raised their two sons, Lynn and Roger. In 1973 they moved to their final home in South Ogden. Ross enjoyed fishing, golfing and traveling in their motor home. Ross was an incredibly caring and proud man with a great sense of humor that would always keep you smiling. The patriarch of the family, a friend to all, was always positive, uplifting and full of life.
We thank Ross for his service, valor and sacrifice for his country, and especially for his love and continued support.
Ross is survived by his sons, Lynn and Roger, five grand children, 13 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, and his best friend Don Williams. He is preceded in death by his wife Blanch, parents Henry and Rildah, sisters Elaine and LaVelle, grandson Bret and great-grandson Kelton.
Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate his life and find comfort that he is in heaven watching over us.
A private service with Military Honors was held at the Kaysville City Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
Condolences may be shared at: