Roxanne Morland Hay Rodgers

March 4, 1936 ~ September 9, 2019
Roxanne Rodgers passed away peacefully at home on Monday, September 9, 2019.
She was born in Casper, Wyoming on March 4, 1936, to James and Lucille (Greenwell) Morland. After her dad's passing, she moved to Ogden, Utah. Her mother remarried Marion E. Hay and they later moved to Spokane, WA.
Roxanne married Steve(Pat) Rodgers in January 1955. They later divorced. Mother raised six children while working for the City of Spokane. She loved to garden, travel the world and quilt. She had a soft spot for animals. She belonged to a doll club for many years. Her favorite thing to do was to sit on her patio, drink coffee and eat chocolate. Mother was always kind and her children's biggest cheerleader in all their endeavors.
Roxanne was preceded by her parents, a brother, and daughter Jill Crosen. Mom is survived by her five children: Claudia Vess (Gary) Spokane, WA., Laurel Johnson, West Valley City, Utah, Steve Rodgers Spokane, WA., Jennifer Rodgers, Toledo, OR., Jeffrey Rodgers, Seattle, WA., a sister Susan Hay (Randie Reed) Beaverton, Oregon, 13 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Ogden City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, Roxanne suggested a donation to Hospice of Spokane or SCRAPS of Spokane.
