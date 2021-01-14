Roxie Kirkpatrick
Roxie Kirkpatrick, 95, passed away peacefully on January 10, 2021, at Chancellor Gardens in Clearfield, Utah. She was born September 26, 1925 in Okmulgee, Oklahoma to her parents Marie and Clyde Lovelace. They moved to Colton, California. There she married Raymond Merle Chittenden. They had two children; a daughter Roxanna (deceased) and a son Raymond. They were later divorced and Roxie married George Kirkpatrick on March 27, 1976 in Elko, Nevada. They were happily married for 41 years.
She loved cooking and making homemade candy. She loved sewing and crocheting many beautiful quilts and blankets. She enjoyed bowling and she excelled at golf. She was a great homemaker. She was always very active. She belonged to the Clearfield Community Church.
She is survived by Raymond Chittenden (Kristine) Olalla, WA and the following step-children; Stephanie Starrett, St. George, UT; Cynthia Hoskins, Kaysville, UT; Michael Kirkpatrick (Marilyn) No. Las Vegas, NV; and Martin Kirkpatrick (JaNette), Las Vegas, NV. She is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Also three nieces and one nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband (George), brother (Chuck Lovelace), daughter (Roxanna Miller) and step son-in-law (Dennis Hoskins).
Roxie lived at Chancellor Gardens for the last two and a half years. She loved it there. She especially loved all the staff that was always so good to her. The last two or three weeks, she had the help of Everest Hospice. Special thanks to Mallory, Peggy, Shana and Jen for their dedication. Roxie's step-daughter, Cynthia Hoskins has been her loving caregiver since the passing of George. The family is so grateful to all these wonderful and loving caregivers.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, January 14, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah. Friends may visit family from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., prior to the graveside service.
Masks are required and social distancing due to Covid-19.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.