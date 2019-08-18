Roy and Yvonne Alexander

^"Together Again"^
July 11, 2019, after a fight with a bad guy named "Cancer" Yvonne put up her boxing gloves for good. Roy's heart was broken and on August 13, 2019, his body surprised us, putting his boxing gloves up for good. The reunion with his love must have been grand. We could not have wished for anything more special.
Roy and Yvonne (Pickens) Alexander's love story began 40 years ago. Their story joined siblings Kimberly and Don Olson, April Alexander, Brent and Rita Alexander, Vicki Brandewie, and Bill and Terisa Brandewie. With pride they grew the Alexander family tree. They had 11-awesome grandchildren and 16-great- grandchildren!
Family and friends left behind will cherish many memories of humorous stories and heartfelt moments. Thank you for sharing your "LOVE" story with us!
