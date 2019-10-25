February 1, 1937 ~ October 23, 2019
Roy Jr. "Dick" Child passed away on October 23, 2019, after some precious and memorable days spent surrounded by his family.
Dick was born on February 1, 1937, in Ogden, Utah to Roy and Ellen Rundquist Child. He was the youngest of eight children. Growing up on a farm, he learned to work hard, taking care of the chickens and helping with the harvest each year. He gained his love of horses from his father, and Dick loved helping his dad trade horses and watching his father's team plow and grate many of the main Ogden highways. Dick loved the cowboy way of life and the Wild West. He reminisced frequently on the period of time he spent working on a ranch in Montana, his horseback trail blazing trips with his friends, and many nights spent at rodeos. He took good care of his horses and they were always a constant for him in his life.
In 1961, Dick met Carolyn Poll at a Christmas tree lot where he was working. They were engaged the next Christmas, and married in the Logan Temple on May 10, 1963. Together, they raised five children, and now have posterity of 19 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Dick loved his family very much. He and Carolyn worked hard to make sure they had what they needed and more. Favorite memories include annual trips to Yellowstone, camping and hunting trips, playing pinochle at the kitchen table, and picnics in the family's backyard. He supported his children in rodeo, sports, dance, academics, and church activity. He loved his grandchildren, loved to tease them, and they brought him great joy and pride.
Dick attended Ogden High School. As a young teenager, he started his own business selling produce from his family's farm. After working for the U.S. Forest Service for a short time, he started his career selling cars with his brother-in-law Don Stocks. Eventually, he started his own car lot - Dick Child's Auto Sales, which he ran for over 40 years. His specialty was supplying two-ton and other large trucks to farmers in Northern Utah. He was known for his honest business dealings, and very much enjoyed the association of auto dealers in Utah. Additionally, he ran a small farm at his home in West Haven, with cattle, horses, fields of corn and a large garden.
Dick was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many callings including Stake Finance Clerk, Bishopric Counselor, and High Priest Group Leadership. Most of all, he was a good friend to many and was very generous to those in need.
He is survived by his loving wife Carolyn, his five children: Jeff (Leisa) Child, Lori (Darrell) White, Jodi (Brad) Merrill, Ryan (Kendra) Child, and Lindsay (Adam) Nelson, as well as his 19 grandchildren and 4 ^ great-granddaughters. He is also survived by two sisters, Carolyn and Don Pincock, Joan Sarlo, and many in-laws and beloved nieces and nephews, who called him their favorite 'Uncle Dick."
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, his eldest brother Robert (Carol) Child, and sisters Bernice Orrock, Jean Stocks (Don), Sharron (Warren) Kennedy, and Lois Cottle (Ron).
The family wishes to thank Summit Hospice, especially Elyse and Angel, who took great care of him these last few months, and the many neighbors, family members, friends and ward members who helped the family during this difficult time.
Funeral services to honor and celebrate Dick will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. The family will meet with friends Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.
Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
