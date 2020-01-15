"Together Again"
Roy K. Christiansen, 97, passed away January 7, 2020, in Layton, Utah.
He was born February 12, 1922, in Chicago, Illinois. His family moved to Glasgow, Montana where he entered the Army in 1942. He served in Okinawa Japan until end of war 1945.
After college, he entered the aerospace engineering field until he retired from Hill AFB in 1983.
Preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Barbara D. Christiansen.
He is survived by his daughter Linda and son Brian. Also surviving are Barbra's children Lawna, Karen, Lori, Judy and son Rick. He also leaves behind a living legacy of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Roy enjoyed the outdoors, golfing, skiing and traveling. He also enjoyed entertaining with his guitar, banjo, harmonica and singing for all who would listen.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
