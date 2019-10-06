Roy Ole Layton Jr.

^"Once a Marine always a Marine"^
January 29, 1934 ~ October 3, 2019
On October 3, 2019, our father, grandfather, great- grandfather and uncle passed away surrounded by his loving family.
Roy was born on January 29, 1934, to Roy Ole Layton and Virginia Phillips Layton in Ogden, Utah.
He was raised in Kaysville, Utah with his brother Tom Layton and sister Jeanne Layton.
He went to school in Kaysville and graduated from Davis High.
Roy met Jenell Steed while attending Davis High School. They married on June 26, 1953 and later sealed their marriage in the Salt Lake Temple. They were married for 66 years. Together they raised three children Deborah (Colin) Normington, Kaysville, Utah; Katheleen (deceased) Jeff Ketcham, Ogden, Utah; Craig (Colette) Layton, Kaysville, Utah; currently then posterity included eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Roy was preceded in death by his loving wife Jenell, his daughter Kathy Ketcham, brother Tom Layton and sister, Jeanne Layton.
There was a big change in his life after High School. He served in the U.S Marine Corp Reserve and went active during the Korean War conflict. He was a platoon leader and tested top of his class. Later he was accepted into Aviation School and went to work for the F.A.A as an Air Traffic Controller at the Salt Lake City International Airport in 1957. He retired from the F.A.A in 1987 as a Supervisor in the Control Tower and Radar Approach Control Room.
He was also actively involved in the Boy Scouts and was President of the Kaysville Planning Commission for several years.
His favorite times, when his eyes were the bluest was when he was golfing, boating, camping and fishing in the Uintas and West Kaysville with his family and friends.
He loved to also hang out at Granny Annies with his lifelong friends since childhood.
His word of wisdom "If it is worth doing, make sure it is done right the first time"^
His claim to Fame "Casted for the movie "Airport 75"^
We would like to thank all the staff at Fairfield Village and Inspiration Hospice Care (Lindsey) for their extraordinary dedication and care.
"God bless you Dad, we love you"
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kaysville Crestwood Ward Chapel, 1039 E. Crestwood Road, Kaysville, Utah. Friends may visit with family Wednesday, October 9, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Lindquist Layton Mortuary, 1867 N. Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah. and Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the chapel.
Interment Kaysville City Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at: