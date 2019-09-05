Roy Steven Byington 30 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Roy Steven Byington, 72, passed away September 1, 2019.Arrangements entrusted to Nyman Funeral Home of Logan. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save SE Deals See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles ArticlesPolice release body camera footage of fatal August shooting of Ogden man MercadoOgden Police release brief body camera footage from fatal shooting at Roy clinicWeber County man found dead after ATV accident in Box Elder CountyLIVE SCORES: Northern Utah high school football updates, Aug. 303 homes destroyed, 400 homes evacuated as Gun Range wildfire burns east of Bountiful and CentervilleFormer Weber jail deputy sentenced to full week in jail before beginning weeks of work releaseTiny cafe in odd spot serves up Scandinavian smoked menuWeber State football battles with San Diego State, falls 6-0 in season openerProminent Historic 25th Street restaurant Zucca closes doors for goodUtah woman found with meth tries to ID herself as daughter +21 Multimedia PHOTOS: Lemonade Town at Mountain High BenDorger Aug 28, 2019 0 Students at Mountain High School compete in a lemonade stand business showdown on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Teams invent drinks and present them with business plans to build collaboration skills and get experience with marketing. Latest News Ogden Raptors gift Huntsville man prizes for being 3 millionth fan of franchise Prep roundup: Syracuse volleyball opens with sweep over Clearfield; Northridge soccer in 1st place Standard Stars: Farmington High School volleyball's Hannah Howard Standard Stars: Davis High School football's Chance Trujillo U.S. Sens. Lee, Romney decry loss of Hill AFB funding for U.S.-Mexico border wall Police release body camera footage of fatal August shooting of Ogden man Mercado Utah State Fair opens this week in Salt Lake City Weber State almost meets goal, but loses to Utah State in annual 'Blood Battle'