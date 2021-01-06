Ruben G. Escobedo
On Monday January 4, 2021, Ruben Escobedo passed away due to complications from cancer at the age of 70. Ruben was born in Monterey, Mexico on May 15, 1950.
He is preceded by his parents Ramon and Guadeloupe Escobedo, three siblings, one son, and one grandson.
He is survived by his adoring wife, Michelle Escobedo; son's and their wives: Scott and Celeste, Aaron and Nicole, Raul, and Steven; grandchildren: Leah, Braeden, Aisleigh, Jacob, Tessa & Damien.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, January 8, 2021 at 1 pm at Aaron's Mortuary, 496 24th Street, Ogden, Utah. Viewings will be held Thursday, January 7, 2021 from 6 to 8 pm and Friday prior to the service from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm at the mortuary.
Condolences may be sent to the family at aaronsmortuary.com.