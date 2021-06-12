Rudy Dominguez
July 19, 2004 ~ June 11, 2021
Rudy Dominguez, passed away on June 11, 2021 at McKay Dee Hospital due to a tragic automobile accident, where he was greatly hurt and suffered severe brain trauma. He was sixteen years old.
He was born July 19, 2004 to Julian and Marisol Dominguez in Ogden, Utah. Rudy attended Ben Lomond High School.
Rudy was a fun-loving son, brother, uncle, and friend.
He enjoyed working at Wal-Mart after school. He also enjoyed driving his 350 Z dream car that he recently purchased.
Rudy had several school friends and co-workers that loved him very much. We all loved him so much and he will be greatly missed.
Family is truly grateful for the time God gave them to have Rudy in their lives.
Rudy is survived by both parents, brother Carlos Dominguez, sister Maritza Dominguez, uncle Luis Dominguez, cousins; Jesse, Freddie, Israel, Luis Jr., Dominic and many more.
Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 12:00 noon with a viewing from 10:00 a.m.- 12:00 noon at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street Ogden, Utah.
Condolences can be shared with the family at www.leavittsmortuary.com