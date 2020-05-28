Rula Rae Curtis Flink

January 28, 1938 ~ May 22, 2020
Our sweet beautiful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend Rule Rae Curtis Flink passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020.
Born on January 28, 1938, in Salt Lake City Utah at home, she was the daughter of Rule and Mary Zola Harward Curtis, and the eighth of 10 children.
John and Rula met at her sister and his brother's wedding. The rest is history. They were married on November 8, 1957.
Rula was an active and faithful member of the LDS Church, serving diligently in various callings.
Rula graduated from South High School in 1956 in SLC, UT. After graduating, Rula worked for the telephone company in SLC for eight years. John and Rula moved to Ogden in 1962. She eventually went to work for the Internal Revenue System for the next 29 years, retiring in 1994. After a few years of retirement, she went to work for Laidlaw as a school bus aide. Mom was a member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha a Women's philanthropic organization. This is where we saw her grow, devoting much time and energy to philanthropic work. She was elected as Utah State President twice. She developed life-lasting relationships through this organization. Mom and dad traveled extensively throughout the United States for years attending conventions for ESA. Mom and dad loved to travel especially the time they spent in Europe. Mom loved needlepoint and cross-stitch and was a master at both. She loved her family, for this, we are all so blessed. What she loved most was her long hot baths, a good book, and her coke a cola.
Mom is survived by her loving and devoted husband, John Flink; children, David Flink, Marianne (John) Christensen and Donald Flink; her grandchildren, Nick (Becky) Flink, Megan (Nick) Hadley, Myles Flink, Sammi (Hyrum) Flink, Taylor Christensen, Jennifer (Brian) Peterson and Skye Braithwaite and eight great-grandchildren, Nancy, Brinley, Riyker, Teig, Eisley, Genova, Athena, and Hypatia; sister, Barbara (Bill) Inkley; brother-in-law, Dee (Ann) Bradshaw and Sister in law Ann VanTielen.
Special thanks to Amber Harvey and Sammi Flink from Envision Home Health and Hospice for helping mom and dad in the last few months. You both are amazing at what you do. It is deeply appreciated.
Our mom was an amazing woman who made a tremendous impact in this world. She was loved beyond words by many and will be greatly missed by those whose lives she touched during her time here on earth.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd.
Due to the circumstances of COVID-19 we will hold a Celebration of Life later in the year. We will contact everyone in the near future with more information.
