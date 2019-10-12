(Sandy) Rulon Sanford Kay was born to Loren Kay and Zina Cooke on March 28, 1932. One of fourteen children.
He was sealed to Mary Lou Ziegler Kay in the Logan Temple, November 28, 1951. Rulon was loved for his Christ-like personality. He served many callings and served one Temple Mission as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in the Army Reserves during the Korean War.
He was a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Teacher, Musician, Singer, Crossing Guard, Carpenter, Cement Layer, Hunter, Fisherman, Tractor Driver, and hardworking fun-loving spiritual gentle giant.
Rulon was proceeded in death by his two children; Brad and Annette Kay, his parents, siblings; Grant Kay, Ruth Hunsaker, Iris Anderson, Delbert Kay, Audrey Peterson, Wilda Nicholas, and Harold Kay.
He is survived by his wife and six children; Mary Lynn (Kim) Hollingsworth, Jodie (Clair) Shaffer, Rockie (Lori) Kay, Wendy Bradshaw, Ted (Natalie) Kay, and Ginger (Ken) Norman, siblings; Loren O' Kay, Lula Wilson, Tom Kay, Linda Gale, Peggy Jones and Sherley Wahlberg, 25 grandchildren and their spouses, 60 great-grandchildren nine Great-great grandkids with one on the way!
Funeral services will be held Monday, October 14, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Hooper Lakeview Ward, 5375 South 5900 West, Hooper, UT. A viewing will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the church, and prior to services from 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Interment will be in the Roy City Cemetery.
We Love You Sweetheart, Dad, Grandpa, and Brother.
In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation to a family in need.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: