July 23, 1971 ~ December 11, 2019
Russell Charles Walbom, age 48, passed away suddenly on December 11, 2019 in Ogden UT. He was born in Murray, Utah on July, 23, 1971, at Cottonwood Hospital, to Paul deBarton and Penny Johnson Walbom.
He learned quickly as a child, and was an intellectual child, but also loved playing soccer. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout at age 14, as well as being inducted into The Order of the Arrow.
He also was awarded Vocalist of the Year at Bonneville Jr High, and graduated from Cottonwood High School, where he excelled in music and drama as well as academics.
Russell attended the University of Utah, where he was on the Ballroom Dance Team and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Sociology.
He served a French-speaking mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Montreal, Canadian Mission.
He met Katherine (Katie) Sandstrom at a dance and they were married in the Jordan River Temple on March 7, 2002.
Russell then earned a Doctorate of Pharmacy degree at Idaho State University, in Pocatello, ID, before moving his family to Pleasant View, UT.
He was the Pharmacy Manager at the Ogden Walmart Pharmacy until his death. His interests included water sports, music, and all things Star Trekky, but his great love was his family.
He worked so hard to protect and provide for them. His two children, Anna and John, were his favorite people in the whole world. He spent hours on end playing My Little Ponies, building LEGO sets, and playing Super Smash Bros. He never missed an opportunity to hug them.
He had the best sense of humor and an endless supply of puns. He never failed to make Katie laugh, who was his best friend. His life was measured in quiet acts of service and generosity.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and his father-in-law, Ronald Sandstrom. He is survived by his wife, Katie, Pleasant View; his two children, Anna and John; his mother-in-law, Carol Sandstrom, Pleasant View; his parents, Paul and Penny Walbom, Island Park, ID; his sister, Amy Bodily, Stansbury, UT; his brother, Justin (Elizabeth(Liz), Madison, AL; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Pleasant View Stake Center, 2975 N. 1000 W.
A viewing will be held at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday at the church from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: