Russell Curtis Berrett
1945 - 2021
Our beloved father and friend to all, Russell Curtis Berrett, 75, of Pleasant View, UT returned home to Heaven February 28, 2021. Our hearts are broken but we find comfort in knowing he was reunited with his sweetheart, Linda and other loved ones who have passed on.
Russ was born June 30, 1945 in Ogden, UT to Boyd and Viola Berrett. He graduated from Weber High School, then served an LDS mission to Anaheim, CA. He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings. Russ earned a bachelor's degree in sociology from Weber State University and served 4 years in the Army Reserves. He married Linda Kenley in 1969 in the Salt Lake Temple and they shared 50 wonderful years together! Russ's successful career spanned 50 years working for the Department of Defense and United States Air Force.
Russ was blessed with 4 children who loved him deeply: Robert (Kathleen), Nathan (Mindy), Andrew (Cindi) and Emily. He dearly loved his 11 wonderful grandchildren. He was a very loving, kind, tender hearted, generous and thoughtful father and took such tender loving care of Linda throughout her health trials.
In his youth he loved his dog Bullet, raising pigeons and spending time on his grandfather's farm. He enjoyed pheasant hunting with his brothers, a tradition he carried on with his sons. He grew up in the era of muscle cars with thick chrome, big horsepower and drag racing! Recently, he found much happiness and joy cruising around in his Corvette and '56 Chev pickup. Russ and Linda began camping with relatives early in their marriage and continued the tradition throughout their lives. These trips created happy lifetime memories of dirt bike riding and 4 wheeling through the deserts of Southern Utah. They enjoyed spending time at their second home in the beauty and sunshine of St. George. He loved designing, building and maintaining beautiful flower beds and took great pride in his yards. He loved car shows, motorcycles, 4 wheelers, fishing, golfing, racquetball, weightlifting and good food! He was quite a character with a great sense of humor and famous for his one-liners! He was a friend to all and fortunate to have many lifelong friends.
He is survived by his children, sister Julie (David) Bronson, brothers David (Vicki) Berrett and Curtis (Kari) Berrett. He was preceded in death by his wife Linda, grandson Colton and his parents.
Please join us in celebrating his life on Monday, March 8, 2021 at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. Viewing from 9:30 am - 11:30 am. Funeral at 12:00 pm. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery in North Ogden.
