August 21, 1926 ~ August 17, 2019
A wonderful reunion began as our father, Russell Dale Rock, 92, of Fresno, peacefully passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019, in Clovis, CA. Russell is known as a husband, father, sibling, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, neighbor, and a devoted friend to so many that knew him.
Russell, also known as Dale, was born August 21, 1926, in Castle Rock, Utah. He married LaVera Colleen Wheeler on July 18, 1950, in Logan, Utah. Colleen passed away on May 21, 2012. He was a graduate of Brigham Young University and worked in the insurance industry for Equitable Life, many of those years in Fresno. When he was younger, Russell also proudly served in the Army (WWll) and in the Merchant Marines (Korean War).
Surviving is son, Douglas Russell Rock, and his wife Cheryl; daughter JoAnne Rock LoForti, and her husband Vern; son David Wheeler Rock, and his wife Christine; daughter Ruth Ann Rock Hoggan, and her husband Steve; and daughter Susanne Rock Bowen, and her husband Jason; along with 19 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren.
As a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Russell was devoted to his faith and family. He served in many positions in the church throughout his life, including that of bishop, and cherished the years near the end of his life as he served in the Fresno Temple. He followed the values, principles, and teachings he knew to be true, which was evident by his example. Now, after a dedicated and remarkable life of service, he is HOME!
A viewing will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019, at the Clovis Funeral Chapel, located at 1302 Clovis Ave., Clovis CA. He will then be laid to rest following a graveside service on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park, located at 836 36th St., Ogden, Utah.
