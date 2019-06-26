August 26, 1926 ~ June 23, 2019
Russell Dan Bird, 92, passed away June 23, 2019. He was born August 26, 1926, in Malad, ID to Henry E. and Kate Dillie Bird. He graduated from Cache High and received his Bachelor's degree in automotive engineering from Utah State. He married Alice J. Jensen in 1950.
Russell served in the Navy during WWII. He then joined the Army serving in the Korean and Vietnam Wars. Following Vietnam, he retired as a Lt. Colonel. After retiring from the Army, he worked at Thiokol and retired again. He enjoyed model airplanes, traveling, crossword puzzles and playing scrabble.
He is survived by his daughter, Janet Rebecca Olson; son R. David Bird; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Alice and four sisters.
Graveside services will be held at Noon on Friday, June 28, 2019, at the Brigham City Cemetery. Friends and family may call on Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 6 to 7 p.m. and Friday, from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: