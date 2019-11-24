1981 ~ 2019
Russell David Bennett was born on February 4, 1981, in Layton, Utah to Wesley L. and Nellie Taylor Bennett. He graduated from Northridge High School. He was an Electrician with IBEW Local 354.
He loved hunting, horses, four wheeling, camping, his compound bow, shooting guns, but what he really loved was the love of his daughters.
Russell leaves behind his mother, his daughters; Taygen Jean and Aspen Leah, his brother Bret (Mary Beth) William and his sister Wendy Ryan (Tom).
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and father.
No funeral services will be held. A family celebration will be held at a later date.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
