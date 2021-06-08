Russell E. Shafter
December 13, 1939 - February 10, 2021
We called him Sweetheart, Dad, Papa, Uncle, Brother, Cousin, Friend, Neighbor, Trumpet Man, Jokester, Broncos and Jazz Fan, Entertainer, Veteran, Carpenter, Athletic Supporter, Pool Shark and many other colorful epithets that applied at the time.
He was gregarious, generous, loving, and proud. He always had a joke or riddle for everyone. He was quick to forgive and did not hold grudges.
We rarely saw him hatless outdoors, without a handkerchief, pocket-knife or pen. He didn't miss any Lawrence Welk Shows, loved all the great trumpeters, old western movies and musicals. He was a superior brass musician himself. He excelled in music from a very young age. He played and sang for several local dance ensembles, entertained groups of all ages and volunteered at Senior Centers.
He loved good food, NO BANANAS! He would try most any dish at least once, and then quietly avoid the mystery stuff later. He relished Cracker Jack, peanuts, popcorn, Moon Pies, Dr. Pepper, shrimp salad, jellybeans, and bacon cheeseburgers.
He cherished his family far and near. He was a supportive and devoted husband of 50 years to Linda. Together they took many road trips, sometimes with no particular destination in mind, because she didn't mind driving and he didn't mind snoozing.
He was a proud father who delighted in the accomplishments of his five children and bevy of beautiful grandchildren.
Russ will be missed by many. As he would say, "See you later, Love you Pard." And as he sang at the end of every gig, "We'll meet again, don't know where, don't know when, but I know we'll meet again some sunny day."
We will celebrate his life at a memorial service on Thursday, June 10, 2021. 11:00 a.m. At Evergreen Cemetery, 100 N. Monroe Blvd. Ogden, UT where Military Honors will be accorded.
As was his custom, wear your favorite hat or cap since we'll be outside.