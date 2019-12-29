November 28, 1949 ~ December 26, 2019
Russell Keith Chase, 70, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019. He was born and raised in Ogden. Russ graduated from Ben Lomond High School and served honorably in the United States Army.
Russ married Maralyn Garcia and they were together for many years. They later divorced. Russ met his dear friend and companion, Regina K. Smith at the Ogden American Legion Post and they were together the last 17 years.
He was a licensed insurance agent, a skilled construction worker, and was a night-shift worker for the last 15 years at Harrisville Walmart.
Russ loved hunting, fishing, bow hunting, and black powder rifle shooting, and was quite the craftsman. He tied his own flies and had an excellent sense of humor. A quick-witted man with a passion for dogs he will be missed by all who knew him.
Russ is survived by his sisters, Cheryl Chase (Dave) Spencer of Longview, WA and Kay Chase of North Ogden; nephew, Travis R. (Sheyna) Clements of Plain City, nieces, Kelsie K. Simpson of Pleasant View and Tracy Lasater of Longview, Washington; great-nieces and nephews, Reese, Nash, Knox, and Tenlee.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Keith "Bud"^and Erma Chase; and grandparents, Arvilla and Jesse Chase and Emma and George Beesley.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. at the Lorin Farr 3rd Ward, 1570 East 1300 South, Ogden, UT 84404. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
