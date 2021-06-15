Russell Kim Peterson
Life Sketch
June 10th 2021 Russell Kim Peterson, Best Friend & Husband, Father, Grandfather, Son, Brother, Uncle, Cousin, Police Sargent, Cowboy, Posse Coach, Duck Hunter, Magician, Golfing Buddy, Boat Captain, Dodger Fan, Blacksmith and hero passed away suddenly of a heart attack while participating with his family in one of his favorite activities, vacationing at Lake Powell.
Russ grew up in West Bountiful where he participated in Little League baseball, coached by his parents. And where he played whiffle ball constantly with his brothers and neighborhood buddies.
Russ attended Centerville Jr. High where he ran track and wrestled. He still holds the record for the Davis County Junior high 400-meter race. But most importantly in junior high he met his best friend forever, Michelle Graves.
At Viewmont High School Russ played baseball on a team that placed 2nd in State and he also played football and served as the Sophomore class president.
Russ served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Mendoza Argentina. Upon his return, he asked his best friend if she would marry him and in 1997, they began their forever family in the Salt Lake Temple. Kennedy was the first member of the family to arrive and she was followed by Savannah, Preslee and Griffin. The initial team was now complete.
Russ had a highly successful career in the Salt Lake City Police Department where during his 21 plus years, he worked in several divisions including; Patrol, Bike, SWAT, K-9 and most recently he was the Sergeant in charge of training for the entire department. One of Russ's fellow officers said this about him, "Russ was always kind and courteous to everyone, even after he got promoted."
Russ served in many callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and currently was a member of his ward's bishopric.
But to Russ the most important thing in his life was his family. He loved going on trips with them, working with them on his farm, coaching them in Posse, putting on magic shows at his annual Halloween Party, and just hanging out with them and playing games or watching movies.
Russ was idolized by his nephews and nieces. He was what every boy wanted to grow up to be, a cowboy and a policeman.
You could always find Russ in a crowd anywhere; you just had to look for the guy with a cowboy hat on. Recently Russ and Griffin took up the blacksmith "Forged in Fire" hobby and the week before his passing they enjoyed a trip together to a blacksmith seminar. Russ enjoyed golfing with his dad and Brother-in-Law, sons-in-law and friends and fellow officers and he was looking forward to playing against his mom, who has just begun taking lessons.
Russ had a witty sense of humor and he always kept everyone grounded and entertained. He very seldom posed for a picture without his mouth open and his tongue hanging out.
Russ loved our Savior and we know he is eagerly waiting with him for the reunion with his family.
He is survived by his wife Michelle, daughter Kennedy Horton, her husband Mason, granddaughter Saylor, daughter Savannah, her fiance Sheldon Rawlings, daughter Preslee, his son Griffin Russell, parents Kim and Bonnie, sister Tyra Adamson, her husband Dustin, brother Brett, his wife Hillary, brother Trevor, his wife Christa, and many other loving Uncles, Aunts, Cousins, In Laws and Nieces and Nephews.
There will be a private viewing for fellow officers from 5:00pm to 6:30pm, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, after which friends and family are invited to a viewing from 6:30pm to 8:30pm. Both viewings will be held at Russon Mortuary in Syracuse, located at 1585 West 300 South, Syracuse, UT, 84075, just off of SR-193. On Wednesday, June 16, 2021, a viewing will be held from 9:30-11:30am, prior to the funeral service at 12:00 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Saints Ward building located at 2887 West 2700 South, Syracuse, UT, 84075.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the first responders in Paige, AZ and also to everyone who has reached out to express their love and sympathy.