November 29, 1927 ~ June 1, 2020
Ruth Alice Simms Peterson, age 92 passed away on June 1, 2020. She was born November 29, 1927, to Toney Albert Simms and Mary Emily Crookshank Simms in East Rainelle, Va.
She married Bobbie Ira Peterson on September 5, 1946.
She loved to play golf and eat out at Goodwood Barbecue every week. We thank the wonderful staff at Goodwood for their years of friendship and superb service.
Ruth is survived by her children Fredrick (Rosanna) Peterson, Spokane, WA, Sherry (Don) Shipley, Beavercreek, OH, Randy (Lynne) Peterson, Ogden, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, six brothers and one sister.
There will be no services at this time. A memorial will be planned at a later date.
Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank Legacy House of Ogden and Inspiration Hospice for the compassionate care they gave to our mom.
