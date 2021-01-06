Ruth Ann Lindquist Ford Farr
November 28, 1937 ~ January 1, 2021
Ruth Ann Lindquist Ford Farr embarked on her final adventure on January 1, 2021. She was born November 28, 1937 to Clyde Arthur and Berna Mae Faulkner Lindquist in Ogden, Utah. She was little sister to Marian (Holbrook) and Charles.
Ruthie loved to dance and forged many lifelong friendships during her childhood in Ogden. After graduating high school in 1956, she followed her high school sweetheart Michael Ford to Colorado to attend school at Colorado College. While there she won the dance lead part in a school play. They married in 1957 and continued school until Mike graduated and they returned to Ogden where Lindsay was born. The Army took them to Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, where Kristin was born, then to Florida before they settled permanently back in Ogden, where Patrick and Kari were born.
Ruthie actively served in the Junior League of Ogden. Her energy, creativity, love for vibrant colors, and distinctive style defined her. While the kids were still young, she returned to school at Weber State College to get her Art degree. Her many works of art are treasures in the homes of family and friends.
She was undaunted, intrepid and adventurous - in 1972, she and dear friend Margaret Pappas and their combined seven children loaded up the new Suburban and set off on a three-week road trip to Mazatlan, Mexico, that included such adventures as meeting Pancho Villa's wife, ill-advisedly picking up hitchhikers (it turned out alright) and encountering a Hitchcockian hoard of thousands of migrating crabs.
She longed to share her love with "one more" and, in 1981, the family adopted a beloved son and brother Nicolas Antonio Ford from El Salvador. Nic's early departure from this life in 1994 left a giant hole in Ruthie's heart, and was followed soon thereafter by the breakup of her marriage. But Ruthie was gritty, resilient and, most remarkably, forgiving.
In 2005, she married Dexter Duane Farr and doubled her love and family. She became to Michael, Darin, DeAnn and Nathan the mother they were missing. She filled a void in Dexter's and his children's lives with grace and class, with enthusiasm for any adventure and an everlasting smile.
Ruthie loved the Gospel of Jesus Christ. She loved her many friends. Most of all, she fiercely and devotedly loved her family. She was beloved by all who knew her.
We will miss you Ruthie and look forward to seeing you again. Give Nic a hug from us.
In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to the Humanitarian Fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
The family recognizes that many people love Ruthie and would love to attend the viewing or funeral service but completely understands if anyone chooses not to attend because of the COVID-19 pandemic - please be safe!
The funeral service will be live streamed on Ruth's obituary page and condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.