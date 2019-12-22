September 6, 1935 ~ December 17, 2019
Ruth Estella Clark Maughan returned home to her Heavenly Father on December 17, 2019. She was born September 6, 1935 in Ogden, Utah to Floyd Richard and Edith Ruby Bryne Clark. She was the third of fifteen children and remained close to her siblings throughout her life.
Ruth married Newell Edwards Maughan, whom she loved dearly, on November 12, 1954 in Ogden, Utah. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Laie Hawaii Temple, on December 17, 1966. Their union was blessed with five children; Danny (Shirlene) Maughan, Lorrie (Bruce) Riches, Thomas (Dee) Maughan, Edith (Michael) Tueller and Michelle (Ashleigh) Maughan.
Ruth enjoyed painting, sewing, collecting ceramic frogs, camping and family reunions. She was a defender of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and of families. She loved children and babies and was always taking in family members to stay. Her care and concern extended to animals, as they loved her just as much as she loved them.
She is survived by her five children; 21 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren; and nine siblings: Connie (Tom) Hamilton, Ruby (Ron) Toole, Robert (Sharon) Clark, Nonie (Emery) Walter, Patricia (Jack) Roberts, Rosie Richardson, Floyd (Diana) Clark, Gayleen (Bill) Jones, Mayleen Krall. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers Richard, William, baby Floyd; sisters Margaret, Beatrice; and a grandson Benjamin.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Auberge of North Ogden, Symbii Hospice, with a special thank you to Karen, and the Relief Society sisters of the Mt. Ayrie Branch and Mt. Lewis Stake for their love and care of our sweet mother for the last several years.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd.
Viewings will be held at the mortuary on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday prior to the service from 9:40 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. Interment at Evergreen Memorial Park.
