October 12, 1934 ~ September 1, 2019
ROY, UT ? Ruth (Jackson) Duke, 84, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019, after bravely fighting a debilitating illness. Ruth was born October 12, 1934, in Logan, Utah the youngest child of Harold Ray and Leona May (Otte) Jackson. The family lived in Logan until 1943, before moving to Ogden where she attended Ogden High School.
Ruth married William Duke on December 5, 1951, in Malad, Idaho and was looking forward to celebrating their upcoming 68th Wedding Anniversary.
Her joys in life were her family, a 42-year career at Hill Air Force Base, her pets, home, and beautiful yard.
Ruth was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Lakeview Ward.
Surviving are her husband, two daughters, Jean (Ray) Layne, Roy, UT, and Julie Duke, Scotttsdale, AZ. They have seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. Ruth was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Julie Layne; her parents and four siblings, LaRene Smith, Reid Jackson, Vyra Jean Jackson, and Lois Palmer.
The family would like to express their thanks and appreciation to all that cared for our Mother at Stonehenge Rehabilitation Center and Hospice.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Logan City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
