Ruth Jenson Mathis
Ruth was born January, 29, 1923 in Sugarville, UT to Charley Joseph Jenson and Tressa May Dimmick. She married John Franklin Mathis December 29, 1942; their marriage was later solemnized in the Manti Temple.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings. She served in the Canada, Toronto Mission and in the Ogden Temple. She was a member of the DUP.
Ruth worked as a secretary at the DDO, the Navy Base and retired from Hill Air Force Base. She loved to quilt, crochet and do genealogy. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, aunt and sister.
Ruth is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth "Libby" Birt; daughter-in-law, Peggy Mathis; sister, Ann Faust Jensen; 10 grandchildren; many great and great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband; daughter Judy Anderson; son Doug, parents; son-in-law Sheldon Birt; great-grandson Sheldon Birt; four brothers and three sisters. A special thanks to the staff at Rocky Mountain Care Center for their loving care of Ruth. Private services. Interment in the Clinton City Cemetery. Send condolences to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.